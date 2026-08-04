Pirro tells Trump Burgum misled him in Reflecting Pool case

Pirro brought a box of evidence to the White House to challenge Burgum’s vandalism theory, after Trump said he disagreed “100%” and blasted her for folding.

Jeanine Pirro pressed Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to reject Doug Burgum’s explanation for the Reflecting Pool damage, telling him the interior secretary had misled him with a self-serving cover story for his own mistakes. The encounter turned a legal dispute over the Washington landmark into a direct test of loyalty inside Trump’s circle.

Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, had already put her position at odds with the president’s preferred narrative. On Aug. 1, The New York Times reported that she blamed shoddy construction for the damage, directly contradicting Trump’s view that the incident was vandalism. Trump said he disagreed “100%” with her, then later said she had “choked” and “folded like an umbrella.”

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The confrontation escalated further when Trump met with both Burgum and Pirro at the White House on Aug. 3. CBS News reported that Pirro carried a box full of evidence to the meeting in an effort to show Trump what caused the damage. For now, her job appeared to be safe after the meeting, according to two people familiar with it, but the episode made clear that major policy and personnel disputes in Trump’s White House were being settled through personal confrontation rather than a clean chain of command.

The Reflecting Pool case had already become a sensitive test of accountability inside the administration. It involved charges against former Olympian David Hearn, and federal prosecutors later dropped felony vandalism charges after acknowledging the administration’s vandalism claims were false. The New York Times reported that prosecutors said the work had been “botched,” underscoring the split between the legal filing and the public line from Burgum’s Interior Department.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The broader stakes were financial as well as political. A separate New York Times report in May said the Trump administration was spending at least $67 million in national park entrance fees on repairs to D.C. fountains and the Reflecting Pool. That spending put a sharper edge on the dispute over whether the damage came from vandalism or installation errors, and it helped explain why Pirro’s challenge to Burgum landed as more than a personal clash. It exposed how much credibility still ran through Trump himself when senior officials openly accused one another of misleading him.