Pitbull fans set Guinness World Record for bald caps at Hyde Park

22,141 fans in bald caps turned Pitbull’s Hyde Park headline into a Guinness World Record, while Aldi and a livestream extended the spectacle far beyond the park.

Pitbull’s fans set a Guinness World Record at his BST Hyde Park headline show in London on Friday, 10 July 2026, with 22,141 people counted wearing bald caps. The official attempt began at 5pm, and participants had to keep the caps firmly on and stay inside designated counting zones for a full minute to qualify.

The stunt landed because it matched the image Pitbull has spent years turning into a brand: suits, sunglasses and a shaved head that fans have already made their own. The crowd has been calling itself The Bald E’s, and the record attempt gave that in-joke a corporate-scale platform, transforming a costume tribute into a piece of global promotion for Armando Christian Perez’s live show, streaming reach and touring identity.

Pitbull joined the record attempt himself and thanked the crowd, calling the achievement a “blessing” and an “honour.” He told reporters it was remarkable that “a first-generation Cuban” could be in London “record-breaking and record-making” for Guinness World Records, and said his fans, the baldies, were his number one focus. The moment also played into the wider reach of his career: he has sold more than 25 million studio albums and draws more than 60 million monthly streaming listeners.

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The idea grew out of a pitch from BBC Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James and content creator Jack Remmington last year, after Remmington posted a video suggesting BST host the challenge. BST Hyde Park later confirmed it would stage an official Guinness World Records title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps, turning a fan bit into a ticket-selling, sponsor-friendly spectacle with clear commercial upside.

The Hyde Park bill stretched beyond the record bid. Kesha was announced as a special guest, with Tinie Tempah, Lil Jon, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Tia Kofi, Mae Hill, Sanity and DJs from Pitbull’s Globalization party also on the lineup. Fans who could not get into the park were offered a global livestream on Pitbull’s official YouTube channel, produced by Live Nation and hosted by Jamie Laing, Jack Remmington and Heather McMahan.

Brands moved quickly to join in. Aldi rebranded one location as Baldi for the day and handed out free bald caps outside the venue, a reminder that the spectacle now travels as fast as the music. At Hyde Park, the record was not just counted in heads but in reach, with Pitbull’s fandom doing unpaid work as the loudest marketing arm in the room.