Pixel 11a rumored to get flagship Tensor G6 chip back

Google’s budget Pixel may get a do-over: Mystic Leaks points to Tensor G6 for the Pixel 11a after the Pixel 10a was stuck on Tensor G4.

Mystic Leaks suggests the Pixel 11a will return to a flagship-grade Tensor chip, with Google’s Tensor G6 replacing the Tensor G4 that powered the Pixel 10a. For buyers who treat a cheaper phone as a three-year bet, the processor is not a spec-sheet footnote. It is the part that decides how long the device feels fast, how long it can keep up with new AI features, and how much value remains after the first software updates arrive.

That would mark a clear break from the Pixel 10a, which Google’s Pixel 10a support page says shipped with the custom-built Tensor G4, a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera, and was available starting in February 2026. The midrange model sat a step behind the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, where Google moved to Tensor G5 after announcing the chip on Aug. 20, 2025 in a post that framed it as a major change for the Pixel 10 series. For a line built as Google’s lower-cost alternative, the 10a’s older silicon made the phone look more constrained than the rest of the family.

AI-generated illustration

The Tensor G6 leak has also arrived with mixed expectations. Android Authority said on Apr. 28, 2026 that the GPU side of the chip sounded underwhelming, then followed up on May 4 with another report saying the latest Tensor G6 leak had both good and bad news for the Pixel 11 series. A 9to5Google video posted May 8 pointed to a MediaTek modem and Titan M3 security updates, suggesting Google may be changing more than just the main processor block.

Photo by Sebastian Luna

That matters because Google’s Tensor project has been a multi-year reset since the first chip launched in 2021 alongside the Pixel 6 generation. Google sold Tensor G5 as a major step in that reboot, so giving the Pixel 11a the newer Tensor G6 would signal that the company is willing to stop artificially holding its cheaper phones back. For budget buyers, that choice is about trust as much as hardware: a lower price only feels like a bargain if the phone still looks current when the next wave of features arrives.