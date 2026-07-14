PixVerse closes Series C extension, tops 15 million monthly users

PixVerse said monthly active users hit 15 million as its latest funding extension lifted fresh capital to $439 million and valued the startup above $2 billion.

PixVerse closed a Series C extension as the Singapore-based video-generation startup said monthly active users had reached 15 million, deepening a financing run that pushed fresh funding to $439 million and valued the company above $2 billion. The company said the money will support global expansion from its newly established Singapore office and enterprise growth across North America and Asia.

PixVerse first announced the larger Series C on March 12, 2026, calling it the largest funding round in Asia’s AI video generation category and saying it had entered the ranks of global AI unicorns. Founded in 2023, the company has moved quickly from a new entrant to one of the most heavily funded players in a fast-moving market that is drawing capital from investors looking for the next consumer AI breakout.

AI-generated illustration

The company has said its platform now has more than 100 million users across 175 countries, while a PixVerse blog post says it has generated more than 2.1 billion videos. PixVerse has also made its product available through Discord, widening access to users who want to test short-form AI video creation without a heavy software workflow. The scale of that usage suggests the service is being used not only for casual experimentation, but also for rapid clip generation, social content and commercial output.

PixVerse’s latest product push centers on V6, which launched on March 30, 2026. The model added precision camera control, expressive character performance, multi-shot video generation and native audio, along with one-click commercial output. Those features put the company directly into a competition with larger rivals that are racing to make AI-generated video more controllable, more polished and easier to use for creators and businesses.

Source: techcrunch.com

Investor interest around PixVerse has been broad. Backers associated with the company include Alibaba, CDH Investments, 3W Partners, EnvisionX Capital and iGlobe Partners. Coverage in March said CDH Investments led the earlier Series C and that Alibaba had already backed the startup.

Photo by Leeloo The First

PixVerse’s challenge now is to turn user growth into a durable business. The company has a large audience, a growing international footprint and a product line designed for more serious production use, but the next test will be whether that momentum can translate into enterprise revenue and long-term retention fast enough to justify a valuation above $2 billion.