Pékerman warns Argentina to brace for Switzerland’s midfield pressure

Pékerman put Argentina on alert for Switzerland’s high press, saying the midfield would decide the Kansas quarterfinal after the Swiss knocked out Colombia 4-3 on penalties.

Switzerland pushed Colombia into a penalty shootout and won 4-3 in Vancouver. That lesson framed Argentina’s quarterfinal against Switzerland in Kansas on Saturday, July 11, in the 2026 World Cup. José Pékerman said midfield would be the place where the match could tilt.

Pékerman knew both benches from the inside. He coached Argentina at the 2006 World Cup, then led Colombia from 2012 to 2018, and took the Colombians to their best World Cup finish, the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014. He said the issue was not simply whether Lionel Messi could unlock a defense, but whether Lionel Scaloni’s side could keep the ball moving under stress and avoid the kind of messy, broken rhythm Switzerland forced on Colombia.

The Swiss had already shown how difficult they could be to play against. Their pressure and their ability to bother Colombia tactically were central in the buildup to the Kansas match, and Colombia went out on penalties after the 4-3 shootout loss. For Argentina, the first phase of buildup, not just the final pass, mattered. If the central lanes closed, Switzerland could turn the game into a series of rushed clearances, second balls, and recovery runs.

Fenderi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Maxi Rodríguez added the voice of a player who had lived through a World Cup run himself. A standout from Argentina’s 2006 squad and now a television commentator, Rodríguez backed the idea that the duel would be decided in the middle rather than by individual names alone. He and Iván Córdoba analyzed Argentina and Colombia before the tournament. Argentina’s World Cup coverage made clear that uncertainty hung over what Argentina could produce once opponents raised the tempo. ESPN also stressed that Scaloni had to study Switzerland’s strengths carefully to avoid a surprise.