Platner quit Maine’s Senate race after a sexual assault allegation. In Mississippi, Nolan Wells’ death has drawn Ben Crump and demands for an independent autopsy.

Graham Platner suspended his Maine U.S. Senate campaign Wednesday night after a former girlfriend accused him of rape and sexual assault in a 2021 allegation he denies. In a video posted on X, the progressive oyster farmer from Downeast Maine said, “We believe for the movement to continue, it can’t be me. And for that reason, we are suspending campaign operations.”

Platner’s exit followed pressure from party leaders and a rapid loss of support and financial backing, ending a campaign that had briefly given Democrats another lane in a state they need if they are to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins and keep their hopes alive in the fight for control of the U.S. Senate. Maine Democrats are expected to move toward choosing a new nominee in the coming weeks.

At the same time, a very different kind of public scrutiny has coalesced around the death of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells. The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, student-athlete went missing on July 4 after taking a boat trip with friends to Horn Island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast. His body was discovered Monday off the coast of Horn Island, and his family has now retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

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The family is calling for a thorough and transparent investigation, and an independent autopsy has been confirmed in the case. Crump’s involvement has pushed the matter well beyond a local search-and-recovery story, especially as questions remain about what happened during and after the holiday weekend trip.

The Wells case has drawn national attention in part because of his age, the Fourth of July disappearance, and a viral beach video that has added to the public pressure for answers. The unanswered questions, combined with the family’s demand for outside scrutiny, have turned the case into the kind of civil-rights flashpoint that can quickly outgrow the original jurisdiction when the facts remain unsettled and the public wants a clearer account of how an 18-year-old ended up dead after a day on the water.