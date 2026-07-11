Platner exits Maine Senate race after sexual assault allegation swirl

Platner quit the Maine Senate race after a sexual-assault allegation and a party revolt, leaving Democrats racing Maine’s ballot deadlines.

Graham Platner suspended his Maine Senate campaign on July 8, ending a fast-moving bid against Sen. Susan Collins after allegations, denials and party defections collided in the final stretch of the race. The withdrawal came before Maine’s July 13 deadline for replacing a nominee on the ballot, setting off an urgent scramble over who, if anyone, could take his place.

The crisis began when POLITICO reported on July 6 that a woman Platner had dated accused him of sexual assault in 2021. Platner denied the allegation, but the political fallout was immediate. Maine Democratic Party leaders publicly called on him to withdraw the same day, making clear that the party’s patience had run out as one of its highest-profile nominees came under sustained scrutiny.

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By the next day, the pressure had widened beyond Augusta. Sen. Bernie Sanders said he had told Platner to step aside, adding, “I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.” More than half of the Senate Democratic caucus had also called for Platner to drop out within 24 hours of the allegation becoming public, underscoring how quickly the campaign had become untenable inside his own party.

Maine election officials later confirmed receipt of Platner’s formal written withdrawal. Because he pulled out before 5 p.m. on July 13, his name will not appear on the ballot. Maine law gives his party until July 27 to name a replacement nominee, and the state’s filing deadline for a write-in candidate in the November 3 general election falls on August 25 at 5 p.m. Those dates now govern whether Democrats can mount a substitute campaign before ballots are finalized.

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The episode also exposed the strain on political reporting when allegations against a candidate become part of the campaign itself. Lyndsey Fifield, a former girlfriend of Platner, publicly criticized The New York Times’ handling of her account in June and said she felt the story had been “a set up.” Her complaint added a second layer of controversy: not only were the allegations politically explosive, but the way reporters weighed, verified and presented them was suddenly under the same glare as the campaign collapse it helped trigger.