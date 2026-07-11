Platner quit Maine’s Senate race just as U.S.-Iran fighting jolted oil markets and Jordan Henderson’s celebration turned into a fractured forearm.

Graham Platner’s withdrawal on Friday cleared the way for Maine Democrats to choose a new challenger to Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a race both parties see as pivotal for Senate control. Platner, who won the Democratic nomination only one month earlier, had already promised on Wednesday to leave the contest after a string of controversies, including a sexual assault allegation he denied.

His exit means his name will not appear on the November 3 ballot. Maine Democrats now have until July 27 to select a replacement, forcing an urgent reset in one of the cycle’s most closely watched Senate races.

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The political churn landed alongside a fresh spike in U.S.-Iran tensions. The two countries had agreed on June 28 to halt recent hostilities in the Gulf and resume talks over the Strait of Hormuz, but the pause unraveled after renewed fighting. Donald Trump later called the interim deal “over” and signaled the possibility of more strikes. U.S. forces then launched what CENTCOM described as a “series of powerful strikes” on Iranian targets after attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: chicagotribune.com

Markets reacted quickly. Brent crude rose to a multi-week high as traders priced in the risk that the confrontation could disrupt shipping through one of the world’s most important energy corridors. The renewed violence underscored how quickly a diplomatic pause in the Gulf can feed into global oil prices and broader market volatility.

United States Senate via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The week’s lighter but still striking scene came from England’s World Cup celebrations after the win over Mexico on Sunday, July 6. England midfielder Jordan Henderson injured his left forearm or wrist after hurdling advertising boards during the post-match celebration, and his father, Brian Henderson, said he had “completely smashed it,” describing the injury as a fractured forearm that required hospitalization. England staff then warned players to avoid jumping the boards during celebrations to reduce the risk of another freak injury.