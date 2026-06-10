Platner wins Maine Senate primary, sets up Collins showdown

Graham Platner swept Maine’s Democratic Senate primary and now faces Susan Collins in a race that could help decide Senate control.

Graham Platner won Maine’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday and quickly turned his populist message toward Susan Collins, setting up one of the clearest tests yet of the 2026 Senate map. The oyster farmer from Sullivan and former chair of the town’s planning board defeated David Costello and will challenge Collins in the November 3 general election.

The Associated Press called the race at 6:23 p.m. on June 9 after Platner was leading with about 72% of the vote. His margin underscored how decisively he captured the nomination despite a campaign shadowed by allegations of Nazi imagery, sexting and domestic abuse. Even so, he emerged as the Democratic nominee in a state where the party believes Collins is vulnerable.

Collins first took office in 1997 and is seeking a sixth term, making her Maine’s longest-serving senator. Her durability has long made her an outlier in a state that often votes Democratic in federal races, but that same record also gives Democrats a tempting target in a cycle that could decide control of the United States Senate. Platner’s win now gives Democrats a chance to test whether a blunt, populist message can break through against one of the GOP’s most resilient incumbents.

The contest has become a marker for broader strategy in a polarized Senate year. Democrats see Maine as one of their best pickup opportunities because Collins holds a Republican seat in a state that often tilts blue at the presidential level. Platner’s rise suggests the party is willing to lean into a sharper anti-establishment pitch, even with vulnerabilities attached, if it believes that approach can mobilize enough voters to upset a veteran incumbent.

For Collins, the matchup offers another familiar lesson in survival politics. She has repeatedly won reelection by appealing beyond party lines, but Platner’s nomination turns the race into a high-stakes referendum on whether that coalition still holds. With the race already ranking among the most competitive Senate contests of 2026, Maine has moved from a local primary to a national bellwether in the fight for Senate control.