Sony's 30-day online check-in requirement for PS5 digital games has sparked debate among PlayStation users and game preservation advocates.

PlayStation users are expressing concern over a recent change in Sony’s digital rights management (DRM) policy for PS5 digital games, following reports that the company now requires players to connect online at least once every 30 days to retain access to their purchased titles. The move, first highlighted by Kotaku, has led to widespread discussion about the implications for game ownership and preservation.

Understanding the 30-Day Online Check-In Requirement

The new policy reportedly mandates that users must connect their PS5 consoles to the PlayStation Network at least once every 30 days in order to continue playing their digital games. If users fail to do so, their access to these games is revoked until the next online check-in. This shift has been described as a form of DRM that restricts offline play and affects consumer rights around digital ownership.

The check-in applies to digital game purchases, not physical discs.

Players who lose internet access or travel may be unable to play their purchased games until they reconnect.

This requirement is seen as stricter than previous policies, which largely allowed indefinite offline play after initial activation.

Fan Reaction and Preservation Concerns

The change has sparked concern among gamers, particularly those interested in game preservation and digital ownership. As Kotaku reports, fans worry that the new DRM could threaten long-term access to their purchased titles, especially if Sony were to discontinue support for the PlayStation Network or if network outages occur.

Game preservationists emphasize that such policies undermine the concept of owning digital content. The Electronic Frontier Foundation explains that DRM places limits on what users can do with their purchases, often at odds with traditional ownership rights. The PS5’s check-in requirement echoes similar DRM restrictions seen in other digital platforms, raising questions about the future of gaming libraries.

Comparing to Previous DRM Issues

Sony has faced criticism in the past regarding DRM and hardware dependencies. For instance, the PS4 CMOS battery issue highlighted how hardware failures could prevent users from accessing digital games, even if they had purchased them. The new 30-day check-in policy appears to add another layer of restriction, this time tied to network connectivity rather than hardware alone.

Legal and Consumer Policy Implications

According to Sony’s official PlayStation Network Terms of Service, the company reserves the right to modify access to digital content as it sees fit. However, consumer advocates argue that frequent online checks may violate the spirit of digital ownership, limiting user control and raising potential legal questions about the nature of "ownership" versus "licensing." The GAO Report on digital content notes ongoing policy debates about consumer protection and DRM enforcement.

What Do Users Really Own?

As explored in Polygon’s explainer on digital game ownership, purchases on platforms like PlayStation Network are often governed by licensing agreements, not actual ownership. This means that access can be restricted at any time, depending on company policy or technical requirements.

Looking Ahead

While Sony has not issued a detailed public statement about the reasoning behind the 30-day check-in, industry observers speculate it may be aimed at curbing piracy or ensuring compliance with licensing agreements. Nevertheless, the change has reignited debate about consumer rights in a digital age, especially as the gaming industry shifts further toward online services and downloadable content.

For now, PlayStation users are advised to regularly check their consoles’ connectivity and review Sony’s terms of service to stay informed of their rights and obligations. As digital game sales continue to rise—according to the CESA 2023 Game White Paper, digital purchases now account for a significant share of the gaming market—these issues are likely to remain central to consumer advocacy and industry policy discussions.

Analysis: Sony’s new online check-in DRM for PS5 digital games reflects broader trends in digital content management, highlighting the tension between convenience and control. As debates continue, users can expect further scrutiny of how DRM policies affect their gaming experience and digital rights.