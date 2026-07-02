Plex raises lifetime Pass price to $749.99, adds remote streaming fee

Plex’s new lifetime pass jumped to $749.99, triple the old price, as remote playback on many devices moved behind a paid pass.

Plex lifted the price of a new Lifetime Plex Pass to $749.99 on July 1, turning the one-time option into a far more expensive buy than the company’s monthly or annual plans. Existing lifetime holders kept their benefits, while Plex left its monthly and annual Plex Pass pricing, and its Remote Watch Pass pricing, unchanged.

The increase follows Plex’s earlier pricing reset on April 29, 2025, when the company set new Plex Pass rates at $6.99 a month, $69.99 a year and $249.99 for lifetime access. At the same time, Plex introduced Remote Watch Pass at an introductory price of $1.99 a month or $19.99 a year for users who only wanted remote video streaming.

The base service still costs nothing, but remote playback of personal video from a Plex Media Server now requires either Plex Pass or Remote Watch Pass in many apps and devices, including mobile, Roku, desktop and web. As of March 23, 2026, that requirement also extended to smart TVs.

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Remote Watch Pass applies only to the specific account that bought it and does not include the broader feature set of Plex Pass.

Plex on May 19, 2026, gave buyers until July 1 to get Lifetime Plex Pass at the old $249.99 price before the increase took effect at 12:01 a.m. UTC. The company had considered eliminating lifetime subscriptions but kept the option because many customers still want a one-time payment plan.

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The reaction on Plex Forum was sharply negative, with some users describing the move as a 200% price increase and questioning who would pay it.