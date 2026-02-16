PM Modi Opens India AI Impact Expo at AI Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the India AI Impact Expo, marking a major moment at the AI Summit India 2026 and highlighting the nation’s ambitions in artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo as part of the AI Summit India 2026, underscoring the country’s growing commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for economic and social development. The event, covered live by the Times of India, attracted government leaders, industry experts, and innovators, reflecting widespread interest in India’s AI trajectory.

India’s Expanding AI Vision

The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence has outlined India’s ambition to become a global leader in AI research, innovation, and adoption. The AI Summit and the Impact Expo serve as platforms to showcase the progress made through national initiatives, government policy support, and private sector collaboration.

The AI ecosystem in India now includes over 5,000 AI startups, with investments reaching new highs in recent years.

According to industry reports, the adoption of AI in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education has accelerated, with AI-driven solutions increasingly deployed at scale.

The IndiaAI Initiatives highlight government-backed research centers, innovation hubs, and skill development programs designed to boost AI talent and entrepreneurship.

Spotlight on the India AI Impact Expo

The India AI Impact Expo, inaugurated by PM Modi, brought together key stakeholders to demonstrate the practical impact of AI across critical sectors. Exhibitors featured applications ranging from advanced healthcare diagnostics to smart agriculture and urban infrastructure management. Industry leaders and startups presented use cases that demonstrated AI’s ability to address social challenges and drive economic growth.

The Expo also served as a stage for government announcements and the launch of new public-private collaborations aimed at expanding AI research, responsible deployment, and ethical governance. While the Times of India provided live coverage of the event, the broader context reflects years of strategic planning and investment by both public and private entities.

India’s Global AI Role

India’s AI journey has been closely watched by international observers. The OECD AI Policy Observatory notes that India’s approach emphasizes inclusive growth, using AI not only for economic advancement but also to address issues like healthcare access, rural development, and education gaps. The Summit and Expo highlight India’s intent to shape global AI standards and contribute to international policy discussions.

Looking Forward

As the AI Summit India 2026 and the India AI Impact Expo continue, stakeholders are expected to discuss regulatory frameworks, investment strategies, and the ethical use of AI. The event marks a significant milestone for India’s AI ecosystem and signals the country’s readiness to play a leading role in the global artificial intelligence landscape. The coming years will reveal how these initiatives translate into tangible impact for businesses, citizens, and the broader society.