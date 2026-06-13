Pochettino hails U.S. debut rout of Paraguay in World Cup opener

Pochettino called the first half "amazing" after the U.S. beat Paraguay 4-1, but his real message was about standards, not celebration.

Mauricio Pochettino wanted more than a debut win. After the United States opened its home World Cup with a 4-1 rout of Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, the coach framed the result as evidence of a team trying to build habits, not chase applause, saying the first half was "amazing" and stressing that the crowd’s energy mattered as much as the scoreline.

The Americans took control immediately in Inglewood, California, and led 3-0 by halftime. Folarin Balogun scored twice, becoming the first U.S. player to record a double in a World Cup since 1930, and Giovanni Reyna added the fourth goal in stoppage time. Christian Pulisic set up Balogun’s first goal and also forced the own goal that opened the scoring, turning the match into one of the United States’ most emphatic World Cup performances in decades. The three-goal margin was the Americans’ largest at a World Cup since their pair of 3-0 wins in the inaugural 1930 tournament.

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Pulisic did not return after halftime after taking a hit to his left calf. He told reporters afterward that he had been kicked in the back of the calf and did not think it was serious. Pochettino treated the substitution as precautionary, a reminder that even in a lopsided win, the staff is managing the long tournament campaign with discipline and restraint.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

That approach fit the broader message Pochettino has pushed since taking over the U.S. job in September 2024. Before the World Cup, he repeatedly called for a stronger bond between the national team and American fans, comparing the level of commitment he wants to what he sees in Argentina and Brazil. He had also warned that Paraguay would be a difficult opponent and that the motivational speeches were over, a sign he expected standards to come from the players themselves once the tournament began.

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The result came after a 2-1 U.S. win over Paraguay in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 15, 2025, another meeting that underscored how closely Pochettino and U.S. Soccer have been treating these matches as preparation for the home World Cup. He named a 26-man roster in May 2026 built around Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Reyna, Timothy Weah, Balogun and Ricardo Pepi. After the opener, Pochettino said the support was "amazing" and that soccer in the United States is "massive," a clear sign that he sees the home crowd as part of the team’s identity, not just a backdrop to it.