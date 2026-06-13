Pochettino hopes Pulisic will return for next World Cup match

Christian Pulisic left at halftime after a calf knock, and Mauricio Pochettino treated it as a risk call with Australia next.

Christian Pulisic’s early exit was less about one bruised calf than about the U.S. men’s national team protecting its most important attacker for the matches that follow. Mauricio Pochettino said the substitution was purely precautionary after Pulisic took a kick to the back of his left calf in the first half of the United States’ 4-1 win over Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Pulisic went out at halftime with the United States already ahead 3-0, and Sebastian Berhalter took his place to start the second half. Pulisic said the issue did not feel serious and that he was “taking a little bit of precaution,” while Pochettino’s approach made clear the staff had no interest in testing the injury in a game that was already under control. The caution mattered because Pulisic had already shaped the result, helping force an own goal and setting up Folarin Balogun’s second goal before the break.

AI-generated illustration

Balogun finished with two goals in the match, but Pulisic’s influence remains the larger tournament concern for the United States. He is the captain and the team’s key creator, and his availability will shape how far this start can go under Pochettino. The opening result was impressive enough on its own, but the larger question for U.S. management is whether the squad can keep its attacking rhythm intact if Pulisic is limited again.

Source: media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

FIFA’s schedule lists the next United States Group D match against Australia on June 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle, followed by the group-stage finale against Türkiye on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium. Pochettino’s hope that Pulisic will be ready for the next match points to the Australia game, even as some early reports referenced June 18 in error. With a 48-team, 104-match tournament spread across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the margin for mismanaging a key player is small.

Reto Stauffer via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

If Pulisic’s leg tightens up, the United States has already shown one direct contingency: Berhalter can enter without disrupting the shape of the side. But the deeper insurance is not a like-for-like replacement. It is a collective adjustment that asks Balogun, Berhalter and the rest of Pochettino’s attack to carry more of the creation burden until the captain is fully cleared.