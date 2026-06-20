Pochettino praises Pepi-Balogun partnership after U.S. clinch knockout spot

Pepi and Balogun gave the U.S. a sharper, more flexible attack in a 2-0 win over Australia, and Pochettino called the pairing “fantastic.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s attack took a clear step forward in Seattle, where Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun helped the United States beat Australia 2-0 at Lumen Field and clinch a place in the World Cup knockout rounds. The result strengthened the case that Pochettino’s U.S. is becoming a more adaptable team, with two forwards who can press, stretch defenses and create chances in different ways.

Pochettino, appointed to lead the United States Men’s National Team in 2024, praised the front-line combination after the victory and called the Pepi-Balogun pairing “fantastic.” That word mattered because it reflected more than one good night. It hinted at a broader shift in the U.S. attack, one built around tactical flexibility rather than a fixed shape.

The pairing changes the way the U.S. can occupy space. Balogun, with 11 career goals in 28 caps, has shown a sharper scoring instinct in the 2026 cycle, where he has three goals in five appearances. Pepi, who has 13 career goals in 38 caps, arrived in the tournament with two assists in four appearances in the cycle. Together, they give the U.S. two central threats who can run behind, pull defenders apart and keep pressure on an opposing back line. That is a different look from a single striker surrounded by support.

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The numbers around the team underline why Pochettino’s choices matter. U.S. Soccer listed the team at 2-3-0 with 10 goals scored and 12 conceded as of June 13, a record that showed both attacking promise and defensive volatility. The coach’s willingness to pair Pepi and Balogun suggests a search for a more balanced solution, one that can raise the U.S. ceiling without sacrificing work rate out of possession.

U.S. Soccer had already highlighted the attacking group of Balogun, Haji Wright and Pepi on May 30, noting that the three forwards combined for 56 club goals across all competitions that season. That kind of production gave Pochettino options, but Seattle offered the first strong proof that Pepi and Balogun can function as a tandem rather than simply as alternatives.

Víctor Gutiérrez Navarro from VALENCIA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Whether this becomes the World Cup blueprint will depend on the opponent, but the evidence from Australia was hard to ignore. The U.S. did not just qualify for the knockout rounds. It also showed a more modern attacking identity, one that looks built around movement, pressure and multiple scoring threats rather than a single focal point.