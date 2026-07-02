Pochettino seeks calm as Pulisic returns for decisive Bosnia clash

Pulisic’s return gave the United States its sharpest attacking option, but Pochettino treated Bosnia as a test of whether the team can hold under pressure without one star.

Christian Pulisic returned to full training on June 11, giving Mauricio Pochettino a healthier attack as the United States met Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in a Round of 32 match the coach called a “final.” Pochettino wanted calm from the bench, but the setting made the assignment harsher: the U.S. had advanced as Group D winner, Bosnia and Herzegovina as the third-place team from Group B, and the margin for error in a home World Cup knockout match was already gone.

Pulisic’s comeback mattered because he had been central to the roster from the start. Pochettino named the 26-man World Cup squad on May 26, 2026, with Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie at the top of the list. U.S. Soccer highlighted Pulisic’s club form with AC Milan, where he had eight goals and three assists in 23 Serie A matches through April 2026, a reminder of the level the United States needed when the game tightened.

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The attack also carried a sharper question about structure. Pulisic had missed time with a left calf injury before returning to full training, and his availability gave the USMNT a proven game-breaker for the kind of match that can turn on one touch or one moment of control. Pochettino has pressed for concentration throughout the tournament, aware that a host nation plays under a louder spotlight and that a single lapse in a knockout round can erase everything built in the group stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrived with its own tournament edge. The side qualified for the World Cup after defeating Italy on penalties in the UEFA Path A final on March 31, a route that showed resilience rather than pedigree. ESPN noted that the United States was chasing only its second victory in a modern World Cup knockout round, a stat that framed how much pressure sat on the home side as soon as the bracket opened.

Víctor Gutiérrez Navarro from VALENCIA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That is why Pulisic’s return carried more than tactical value. It gave Pochettino a trusted scorer and creator, but it also put the spotlight on whether the coach was building a team that could absorb stress, or still needed its most recognizable player to steady the entire operation when the stakes rose.