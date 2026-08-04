Pochettino signs new deal to lead USMNT through 2030 World Cup

U.S. Soccer locked Mauricio Pochettino in through 2030, betting continuity can turn a record three-win World Cup run into lasting structure.

U.S. Soccer gave Mauricio Pochettino a new four-year contract on Monday that will keep him in charge of the United States men’s national team through the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The move turns the coach’s job into a long-term project rather than a year-to-year evaluation and gives the federation a rare stretch of continuity as it tries to convert talent into results.

Pochettino has been in the post since September 2024 and led the U.S. to the last 16 at the 2026 World Cup, where the team recorded three wins, a tournament-high for the program. That run did not end with a deep knockout push, but it did give U.S. Soccer a case for patience after years in which the men’s team has been asked to grow from promising to proven. The new deal also pushes him through his first full World Cup cycle with the USMNT.

The federation said it is keeping assistants Jesús Pérez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jiménez, Sebastián Pochettino and Silvia Tuya, another sign that it wants the entire operation to stay intact. In its announcement, U.S. Soccer said Pochettino and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and that the new project allows the organization to build on progress and momentum. JT Batson, U.S. Soccer’s chief executive and secretary general, said, "Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer."

Víctor Gutiérrez Navarro from VALENCIA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Pochettino also framed the extension as a belief in what remains possible. He described the federation’s potential as "tremendous." That matters because the job is not only about winning matches in the short term. It is about shaping the player pool, setting a tactical identity and making sure younger players and dual nationals know what the program expects from them over several years, not just one qualifying window.

The timing is notable after U.S. Soccer announced the departure of sporting director Matt Crocker in April 2026, a change that underscored the value of keeping the head coach in place. The 2030 World Cup will be held in Spain, Morocco and Portugal, giving Pochettino and U.S. Soccer a distant target and a long runway. The federation has chosen stability at a moment when the pressure to deliver has only grown.