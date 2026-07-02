Pochettino’s United States beats Bosnia, advances to World Cup round of 16

The United States reached the round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, then set up a Seattle meeting with Belgium on July 6.

The United States moved into the World Cup round of 16 with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a result sealed by Folarin Balogun’s late first-half goal and Malik Tillman’s free kick after the break. Mauricio Pochettino’s team advanced as Group D winner, keeping alive its bid to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

The score line also reinforced the image Pochettino has been trying to build since taking over the U.S. job in 2024: a side that can absorb pressure, survive moments of uneven play and still find a way through. Bosnia and Herzegovina pushed hard and stayed in the match for long stretches, but the Americans finished with the cleaner edge in the decisive moments, even after Balogun was sent off in the second half.

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Christian Pulisic returned to the United States starting lineup after calf trouble earlier in the tournament, giving the attack its most familiar reference point. U.S. Soccer lists Pulisic at 33 international goals, and his presence again gave the home side a steadier shape in a game that could have tilted if Bosnia had turned its chances into an equalizer. The crowd in Santa Clara leaned heavily red, white and blue, and the atmosphere matched the stakes of a knockout round that now carries obvious weight for a team trying to turn promise into proof.

Balogun’s goal was his third of the tournament, a strong return for a forward whose timing has become central to the U.S. attack. His second-half expulsion briefly complicated the picture, but Tillman’s free kick settled it and left no doubt about the outcome. For Bosnia and Herzegovina, the defeat ended the campaign after a spirited effort that never quite overcame the costly first goal.

Víctor Gutiérrez Navarro from VALENCIA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The next test arrives quickly. The winner of the United States-Bosnia and Herzegovina match will face Belgium in Seattle on July 6, 2026, and the U.S. now carries both the confidence of advancement and the pressure that comes with a chance to push beyond the round of 16 for the first time in two decades.