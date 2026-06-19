Pochettino's United States clinch World Cup knockout berth with 2-0 win

An own goal and Alex Freeman's header gave the United States a second straight World Cup win, a shutout and a Round of 32 berth with a match to spare.

Mauricio Pochettino’s United States took another step toward a serious World Cup run, beating Australia 2-0 at Seattle Stadium and sealing a place in the Round of 32 with one group match still left to play. Cameron Burgess turned the ball into his own net in the 11th minute, and Alex Freeman doubled the lead with a header in the 43rd, giving the hosts a result that was as efficient as it was convincing.

The victory carried weight beyond the scoreline. It was the United States’ first shutout of the tournament after nine straight World Cup matches without a clean sheet, and it made the Americans the first side to benefit from own goals in consecutive World Cup games. Just as important for Pochettino, the win came without Christian Pulisic, who was out with a calf injury, yet the attack still found a way to score twice before halftime and control the rest of the match.

For a program that has too often drifted between flashes of talent and stretches of fragility on the World Cup stage, this looked different. FIFA said the United States had not won back-to-back games at a World Cup since the inaugural 1930 tournament, when it beat Belgium and Paraguay. The fact that Pochettino’s side has now delivered two straight victories, while keeping Australia from scoring, is a sharper benchmark than advancement alone. It suggests a team with a clearer structure and a stronger collective rhythm than previous American squads that have stumbled when the margin for error narrowed.

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The result also gave the United States breathing room in Group D, where FIFA had placed it with Australia, Paraguay and Turkey before the tournament began. The Americans have at least one of the best third-place finishes secured, and they will close group play against Turkey in Los Angeles on June 25. If Turkey fails to beat Paraguay, the United States will finish first in the group, a reward that would underscore how decisively it has separated itself from the uneven tournament runs that have defined too many past campaigns.

Pochettino entered the tournament with a 26-man squad built around Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun, but Friday’s result showed something deeper than a star-driven plan. After the match, Pochettino said the team must keep “believing that we can win” and keep its intensity high in every game, a standard that now looks less like a slogan and more like the baseline for a team built to stay in the tournament well beyond the group stage.