Pochettino's United States rout Paraguay 4-1 in World Cup debut

Pochettino erupted on the bench as Folarin Balogun’s brace drove a 4-1 rout of Paraguay, a sign of how much the U.S. opener mattered.

Mauricio Pochettino sprang from the United States bench in a burst of jumps, clenched fists and sharp instructions to his staff as Folarin Balogun turned the World Cup opener into a 4-1 rout of Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium. The reaction fit the stakes around a U.S. team trying to turn a promising start into a convincing tournament identity, and Balogun’s goals gave Pochettino the kind of emphatic answer his staff has been demanding.

The United States struck first when Damian Bobadilla put the ball into his own net in the 7th minute, a gift that settled the hosts early in Group D on June 12 in Los Angeles. Balogun then pushed the match out of Paraguay’s reach in the 31st minute, finishing after Malik Tillman slipped a pass through and the move picked up deflections off Gigovic and Muharemovic on the way to goal.

Balogun struck again in first-half stoppage time, scoring in the 45+5 minute to send the United States into the break with a 3-0 lead. The official match report noted that the hosts reached halftime already in command, and the cushion reflected a side that looked sharper and more ruthless than it has in many of its biggest moments on the world stage.

Gio Reyna added the fourth in the 90+8 minute to complete the scoreline, while Paraguay’s lone goal only softened the margin late. FIFA named Balogun player of the match and described the result as one of the United States’ most impressive performances at a World Cup, a judgment that matched the authority of a night built on quick attacking execution and composure under pressure.

Víctor Gutiérrez Navarro from VALENCIA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Balogun said after the match that the moment was something he had dreamed about for a long time. For Pochettino, the celebration on the sideline suggested more than relief. It showed how urgently this coaching staff is trying to forge belief, an attacking edge and the sort of calm that can carry the United States deeper into the tournament.