Pochettino's USMNT clinches World Cup knockout berth with Australia win

Christian Pulisic sat out, but the U.S. still beat Australia 2-0 and reached the World Cup knockout round after two games, its quickest modern-era advance.

The U.S. men’s national team reached the World Cup knockout stage with something more revealing than a single tactical wrinkle: a 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle without Christian Pulisic in the lineup. That result pushed Mauricio Pochettino’s squad into the round of 32 after just two group matches and gave the Americans six points, their highest total ever in a World Cup group stage.

Pochettino has spent his first two years in charge, after taking over in August 2024, building toward a tournament on home soil in the United States, Mexico and Canada. He named his 26-man roster on May 26, and the early evidence from Group D suggests the team is no longer built around one unavailable star. Pulisic and Weston McKennie remain the headline names, but the structure around them has started to matter just as much, with Matt Freese, Matt Turner, Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson, Max Arfsten and Alex Freeman all part of a deeper rotation that can absorb absences and still control games.

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That mattered again against Australia. U.S. Soccer said all 26 players were available for the opening match against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles, and the Americans carried that stability into the Seattle meeting on June 19. Pulisic had entered the tournament after ending a scoring slump against Senegal on May 31, but his absence against Australia did not derail the result. Instead, the U.S. used the kind of roster breadth that has often been missing in previous World Cup cycles, when one injury or one off night could expose the entire attack.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The broader test now is whether this is just a useful workaround against group-stage opponents or the outline of a sustainable World Cup identity. The Americans still have Türkiye on June 26 in Los Angeles, but the milestone against Australia already says something important about Pochettino’s project: the U.S. is trying to become a team that can survive variance, not just a team that needs Pulisic to be perfect. For a program that has too often looked fragile when its top player was unavailable, qualifying for the knockout round this early marked a significant step toward a more durable tournament blueprint.