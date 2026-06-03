Pokémon Champions Mobile Launch Set for June 17

Pokémon Champions will be available for Android and iOS users starting June 17, expanding the franchise’s mobile presence.

Pokémon Champions, the latest mobile game in the long-running Pokémon franchise, is set to launch on Android and iOS on June 17. The announcement, shared by Pokemon.com, signals an expansion of the series’ mobile offerings and promises fans a new adventure featuring iconic characters and gameplay elements.

New Mobile Adventure for Pokémon Fans

The upcoming release of Pokémon Champions marks another significant step for The Pokémon Company’s mobile strategy. Following the success of previous mobile titles, such as Pokémon Masters EX, the franchise continues to reach broader audiences by leveraging the accessibility of smartphones and tablets.

According to details published on the official game page, players can expect to collect, train, and battle with a diverse roster of Pokémon and Trainers from across the series. The game’s mechanics are designed to appeal to both longtime fans and newcomers, building on familiar team-based battle systems seen in earlier titles.

What to Expect at Launch

Release Date: June 17, 2026 for both Android and iOS devices.

June 17, 2026 for both Android and iOS devices. Gameplay Features: Strategic team battles, event challenges, and opportunities to collect popular Pokémon such as Raichu, as highlighted in the game’s pre-release materials.

Strategic team battles, event challenges, and opportunities to collect popular Pokémon such as Raichu, as highlighted in the game’s pre-release materials. Cross-Platform Access: The game aims to deliver a consistent experience across supported mobile devices, broadening access for players globally.

While full gameplay details have yet to be revealed, the structure appears to be similar to that of Pokémon Masters EX, focusing on assembling a team of sync pairs—each consisting of a Pokémon and a Trainer—and participating in a series of battles and events.

Growing Demand for Mobile Pokémon Games

The Pokémon franchise has seen continued success in the mobile gaming market, with titles like Pokémon Masters EX generating significant revenue and downloads since their respective launches. The release of Pokémon Champions aims to capitalize on this momentum, offering fresh content and new challenges for a global audience.

Mobile gaming analytics platforms, such as Sensor Tower, consistently report strong performance for Pokémon titles developed by DeNA Co., Ltd., with millions of downloads and robust player engagement.

How to Get Started

Players interested in joining the adventure can learn more about game features and requirements on the official support site. Both casual and competitive players will find guidance on account setup, device compatibility, and in-game mechanics, ensuring a smooth onboarding process at launch.

Looking Ahead

With its June 17 release, Pokémon Champions is poised to become another cornerstone of the Pokémon mobile lineup, offering fans new ways to experience the series on the go. As details about events, sync pairs, and special launch bonuses emerge, players are encouraged to stay tuned to official channels for the latest updates.