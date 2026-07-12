Pokémon GO Fest 2026 brings global debut of Mega Mewtwo raids

Mega Mewtwo X and Y made their global debut as Pokémon GO Fest 2026 opened a free, 18-hour weekend event with Zeraora’s first worldwide appearance.

Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y made their global Pokémon GO debut in Super Mega Raid Battles as Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global ran July 11 and 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The free worldwide event was framed by official Pokémon sources as part of Pokémon GO’s 10th anniversary celebration, and Zeraora also appeared globally for the first time through a Special Research story.

Sunday’s schedule was tightly packed. Earthforged Domain ran from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Verdant Anomaly from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Twilight Battlefield from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Mega Mewtwo Y headlining the day’s Super Mega Raids. Pokémon GO Hub said Mega Mewtwo Y was competing against close to 60 other Raid Bosses on Sunday, while the weekend raid lineup included more than 50 other Pokémon across both days.

Scopely’s clarification sharpened the hunt further: only certain bosses were available during their specific habitat windows, not all day. That meant players had to plan around the schedule instead of camping a single Gym for hours. Pokémon GO Hub recommended scouting the official Pokémon GO web map in advance, since only designated Super Mega Raid Gyms could spawn Mega Mewtwo, and the familiar raid hot spots were not always the right targets.

The reward structure made the raids more attractive. Mewtwo caught from Super Mega Raids came with at least one Mega Level unlocked, which meant it could be Mega Evolved into the form battled without paying the initial Mega Energy cost. Completing the raids also awarded Mega Energy.

Pokémon.com said GO Fest players could make up to six Special Trades per day during the event and spin Gyms for up to nine free Raid Passes per day. Party Play was active for nine hours, the Pokémon storage cap stood at 11,650, and the item bag cap at 11,750, with 200 PokéCoins buying 50 additional slots in each. The company also advised players to treat GO Fest as a marathon, not a sprint, with hydration, breaks and sunscreen.

The build-up came through Road of Legends, which ran July 6 to 10 and served as preparation for GO Fest, including raid-focused play and a chance to use Elite TMs on Adventure Effects for Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga. Community reaction on Pokémon GO Hub was mixed, with concern that the sheer number of bosses diluted raid availability.