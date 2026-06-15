Police arrest man in Putney Pusher bridge case after nine years

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the Putney Bridge “Putney Pusher” case, nine years after CCTV showed a jogger shove a woman into traffic.

A long-unsolved case that gripped London after viral CCTV images showed a woman being pushed into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge has taken a new turn with the arrest of a 44-year-old man in west London. The woman survived the May 5, 2017, incident without serious injury after the bus driver swerved to avoid her, but the question of who shoved her and why has shadowed the case ever since.

The incident happened at about 7:40 a.m. on Putney Bridge in south-west London, when the woman was sent tumbling into a bus lane as a double-decker bus approached. CCTV footage later captured the moment and turned the mystery into an international fixation, with the case becoming known as the “Putney Pusher” incident. Police released the footage in August 2017 and launched an appeal, but the trail went cold.

Investigators had already interviewed 50 men and arrested three suspects during the original inquiry. One of them, Eric Bellquist, 41, was later eliminated from the investigation, and an American investment banker was released after proving he was in the United States at the time. No one was charged, and the Metropolitan Police closed the investigation in June 2018 after exhausting all lines of inquiry.

Photo by Kindel Media

The new arrest in June 2026 does not erase that long gap, but it does reopen a case that had seemed to have run out of road. Reports said officers viewed the arrest as a significant line of inquiry, suggesting detectives believe new evidence or fresh scrutiny may have revived a file that once appeared dormant. For the woman pushed into the bus lane, the bus driver who swerved, and the public that watched the footage circulate widely, the arrest offers movement at last, even if it still does not answer the central question of motive.

The case also illustrates how viral evidence can preserve a crime in public memory long after investigators have closed the file. The images kept the Putney Bridge assault alive for years, but the latest arrest shows that circulation is not the same as resolution. Nine years on, the incident is no longer just a disturbing clip on the internet; it is an active investigation again, with one more suspect now under arrest and a still-untold explanation at the center of it.