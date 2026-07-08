Police believe suspect in Bedfordshire mother and children's killings fled UK

Police believe a suspect linked to the deaths of a Bedfordshire mother and two children has left the country, as detectives search Carnoustie Drive for clues.

Officers forced entry to a house on Carnoustie Drive, near Bedford, and found the bodies of a woman and two children. Bedfordshire Police were called on Monday, 6 July 2026, after the family had not been seen for several days.

The investigation has been handed to the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, with specialist teams deployed and patrols increased in the Great Denham area. Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said the inquiry was in its early stages, was “incredibly complex,” and had all necessary resources committed to identify what happened and find the person responsible. He also said there was nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public.

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Police have identified a suspect who was known to all three victims and are treating that person as having left the country. Officers have asked anyone with information, or anyone who saw suspicious activity on Carnoustie Drive on Friday 3 July or Saturday 4 July 2026, to come forward and quote Operation Snowdrift. Efforts to trace the suspect and bring him back to the UK are continuing as investigators try to reconstruct the final days before the discovery.

On Tuesday, 7 July 2026, at least four police cars were seen outside the property, where the driveway remained cordoned off and police and forensic vehicles stayed at the scene. Five mourners later laid flowers at the home, and neighbours described the family as quiet. One mourner, fighting tears, said, “We’re really sorry to lose her, she was such a gracious mother.”

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The parents were from Zimbabwe and moved to Great Denham about two years ago after buying and renovating the detached house. Police have urged the public not to speculate and to respect the privacy of the victims as the murder investigation continues.