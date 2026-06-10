Police hunt gunmen after 12 killed in Johannesburg settlement shooting

Gunmen opened fire in Jumpers informal settlement, killing 12 and wounding at least nine in a late-night attack that sent police into a major manhunt.

Gunmen opened fire in the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, killing 12 people and injuring at least nine others in a late-night assault that has again exposed the vulnerability of South Africa’s informal settlements to mass violence. Police said the attack happened shortly after 23:00 on Tuesday and drew an emergency response about 10 minutes later.

According to police, more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum minibus near a petrol station in Cleveland before moving into the settlement through both entrances. The attackers then moved through the area and opened fire at multiple locations before fleeing in the same vehicle. Eight men and three women were declared dead at the scene, while another man later died in hospital. The victims included nine males and three females.

AI-generated illustration

At least nine other people were taken to various medical facilities after the shooting. Police said provincial and district detectives, Crime Intelligence officers and forensic experts had been deployed to the scene as the search for the gunmen intensified. No arrests had been made, and the motive remained unknown.

The attack has placed fresh attention on the conditions inside informal settlements, which in South Africa are unplanned residential areas usually made up of shacks or similar structures. In places like Jumpers, where entrances are open and homes are packed closely together, an armed group can move quickly through the area and reach residents before police arrive. That reality has made these communities especially exposed to sudden attacks and difficult to secure after dark.

Source: c.ndtvimg.com

The mass shooting also deepens pressure on police and provincial authorities to show that emergency deployments can do more than contain the immediate aftermath. A scene that can be reached, entered and exited so quickly by more than 10 suspects raises hard questions about visibility, response time and the ability of law enforcement to prevent repeat attacks in densely populated settlements. For now, the killings in Cleveland leave 12 families grieving, at least nine wounded survivors in care, and a major manhunt still underway.