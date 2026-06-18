Police investigate cross burning in Chicago’s Grant Park, person detained

Flames from a burning cross were visible along Columbus Drive in Grant Park, and police later detained a person of interest after a three-hour investigation.

A burning cross in Grant Park sent flames into one of Chicago’s most prominent downtown corridors, visible to people driving and walking along Columbus Drive near Balbo Drive. Police said the fire was discovered Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2026, and later a person of interest was taken into custody as investigators worked to determine who set it.

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the cross at 2:27 p.m. near South Columbus Drive and East Balbo Drive, according to police and fire officials. Chicago police said they spent about three hours investigating the scene. No one was hurt and there was no major damage, but the tree trunk the cross had been leaning against was torched, along with some leaves, and a video posted to Facebook appeared to show flames spreading to a nearby tree.

Police later released a surveillance image of a person they said was seen fleeing the scene and asked the public for tips through the CPD Arson Section. Authorities initially gave few details about the person later detained. The setting, a public park in the heart of the city, made the spectacle hard to dismiss as ordinary vandalism. A cross burning in open view carries the historical weight of racial terror, especially in a place where families, workers and tourists move through every day.

Photo by Danny Photography

State and church leaders condemned the act as more than a criminal fire. Gov. JB Pritzker denounced the burning and said, “hate has no home here in Illinois,” while Cardinal Blase Cupich called burning crosses “dramatic expressions of hatred designed to terrorize.” Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Anti-Defamation League says burning crosses are among the most potent hate symbols in the United States and are historically tied to Ku Klux Klan racial intimidation. The group also notes that most criminal cross-burning incidents do not necessarily involve an actual Klan group. Under Illinois law, hate-crime charges can apply when a predicate offense is motivated by a protected characteristic, and the FBI is the lead federal agency for hate-crime investigations.

Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Witnesses described the scene as deeply disturbing. Keinika Carlton and her daughter, Alyna, said the burning cross recalled the history of anti-Black terror in the South and made clear that such acts can still unfold in broad daylight in Chicago.