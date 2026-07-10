Police investigate deaths of mother and two daughters in Bedfordshire

South African police arrested a man in Johannesburg after the deaths of a mother and her two daughters in Great Denham sparked a cross-border manhunt.

South African police arrested a man in Johannesburg on Friday in connection with the deaths of a mother and her two daughters in Bedfordshire, pushing a British murder inquiry into a new phase of international cooperation. The arrest, made by the South African Police Service Organised Crime Unit with Interpol, followed days of searching for Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, also known as Mark, who Bedfordshire Police identified as the main suspect.

Bedfordshire Police said the bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, were found on Monday, 6 July 2026, at a house in Great Denham, near Bedford. Officers forced entry after the family had not been seen for several days. The force said Tshuma was a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage and believed he had left the UK from Heathrow Airport on a British passport on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

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The case quickly became a cross-border pursuit, with British investigators, South African police and Interpol all involved as the search moved beyond Bedfordshire. Bedfordshire Police released a CCTV image of Tshuma during the manhunt, an indication that investigators were trying to trace his movements after he left the country. The South African arrest now creates a separate legal track in Johannesburg, where detectives and prosecutors will need to align evidence, identity checks and any next steps with British authorities.

For the victims’ family and neighbours in Great Denham, the case has already cut through as a local tragedy with international reach. Community reaction has described the killings as devastating and “incomprehensible,” a response that reflects the scale of the loss as police continue to examine the final hours before the bodies were discovered.

The arrest does not end the inquiry. It shifts the pressure onto police cooperation, evidentiary standards and the legal process that would follow any attempt to bring Tshuma back to Britain to face proceedings over the deaths of his wife and daughters.