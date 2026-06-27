Police investigate Ealing Broadway car ramming, five injured, man arrested

Five pedestrians were hurt when a car hit them in Ealing Broadway and kept going, prompting an attempted murder arrest and a terrorism check.

Police in west London arrested a 34-year-old Somalia-born British man after a car struck five pedestrians in Ealing Broadway at about 2:29 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Officers said the vehicle did not stop at the scene and was later halted in nearby Grange Park.

Two of the injured were treated at the scene and three were taken to hospital, including one patient who was sent to a major trauma centre. The Metropolitan Police said the injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing, but the scale of the response and the location in a busy shopping district turned the crash into a major public-safety investigation.

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The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and attempted murder, a charge that reflected the possibility investigators were testing that the car was used deliberately against pedestrians rather than involved in a routine collision. Police have said the case is not being treated as terrorism, even though Counter Terrorism Policing London was consulted during the early stages because of the nature of the incident.

Emergency services sent a large response to the scene, including ambulance crews, fast-response paramedics, a volunteer emergency responder crew, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance. The London Ambulance Service said it dispatched a number of resources, and the presence of a helicopter response underlined the seriousness of the scene even as officials worked to reassure the public that none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

Martin Addison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Metropolitan Police asked anyone with information or footage to call 101 and gave the reference 4607/27JUN. Road closures around Ealing Broadway remained in place as officers continued their work in and around one of west London’s busiest retail areas, where the sudden movement of a car through pedestrians drew immediate concern from shoppers, workers and passers-by. The case now turns on the evidence behind the arrest: whether investigators can show an intentional attack, or whether they conclude the driving, however dangerous, fell short of attempted murder.