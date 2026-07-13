Police investigate triple death at Ballymena family home

Police found three related people dead inside a Ballymena family home and say there is no ongoing risk to the public as the Old Cullybackey Road remains closed.

Police were investigating after three people were found dead inside a family home on the Old Cullybackey Road area of Ballymena, County Antrim, and said there was no ongoing risk to the public. The three deceased were related, and officers closed the road while diversions were put in place at the junctions of Innisowen Park and the Cullybacky Road.

The PSNI said the deaths were discovered on Monday 13 July 2026, prompting an immediate response at the property. Detectives began examining the circumstances inside the home, where the three people were found, while the wider area was secured and access restricted.

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The Old Cullybackey Road remained closed as police managed traffic away from the scene. Diversions were in force at the nearby junctions, and officers said they would issue a further update in due course.

Police gave no indication of any continuing danger to the public, a point that shaped the early response as investigators worked at the house. The focus remained on establishing how the three deaths occurred inside the family home, with the PSNI treating the case as an active investigation in Ballymena.

Photo by Kindel Media

Ominae via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The incident drew a major police presence to the Old Cullybackey Road area, one of the main routes in the town, as the scene was preserved for examination. With the road closed and detectives on site, the investigation moved into its early stages while the PSNI maintained that the public was not at risk.