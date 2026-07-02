Police officer convicted of raping two women and abusing third

A 39-year-old Police Scotland officer was convicted of raping two women in Stornoway and abusing a third in Inverness over nearly a decade.

A serving Police Scotland officer was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh of raping two women in the Stornoway area and subjecting a third woman to prolonged abuse in Inverness. Cameron Ross, 39, was found guilty on 25 May 2026, denied bail and remanded in custody by Judge Alison Stirling ahead of sentencing, which was deferred to 2 July 2026.

The court heard that the abuse of the third woman took place at addresses in Inverness between 1 October 2019 and 8 June 2022. Prosecutors alleged Ross brandished a knife, controlled her access to money, contacted her medical professionals without her knowledge or permission, deleted evidence from her phone and sent messages pretending to be her. Ross was also separately charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The case reached the criminal courts after Ross was suspended from Police Scotland in January 2024, when the allegations emerged. Ross’s actions went against everything the force stands for. The victims’ reports had been thoroughly investigated. Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison said: “Our thoughts are with the victims...” The Professional Standards Department will begin gross-misconduct proceedings once criminal proceedings are complete.

Ross has been placed on the sex offenders register.