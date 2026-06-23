Police officer, suspect and civilian killed in Montreal shooting

A gun call at a Côte-des-Neiges hotel ended with a police officer, a civilian and the suspect dead after hours of lockdown.

A 911 call about a person with a gun at a hotel in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood ended with three people dead, including a Montreal police officer, and left a second officer critically wounded before later being upgraded to stable condition. Police said the violence began around 11:35 a.m. Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Décarie Boulevard, near Namur metro station and Elie Wiesel Park.

Montreal police identified the fallen officer as Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, who had been with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal since 2021. The force said he died while “protecting the public” during the intervention. A civilian also died, and the suspect was killed at the scene. Another civilian suffered minor injuries.

The force said officers encountered a suspect carrying a long gun after the initial call. An active-shooter and shelter-in-place alert was issued across the area and remained in effect for several hours before authorities lifted it. The scene drew a heavy police response in a busy stretch of Côte-des-Neiges, a district that sits near major apartment towers, transit links and one of the city’s most prominent Jewish neighborhoods.

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A second police officer was critically injured during the confrontation and was later reported in stable condition. Investigators have not publicly laid out a final account of the exchange of gunfire, but police sources and media reports said they were examining whether the suspect was motivated by anti-feminist incel ideology and whether a manifesto was involved. Quebec public security minister Ian Lafrenière said the shooting was not linked to terrorism.

One of the civilian victims was identified by community sources and media as Michael Moshe Mizrahi. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said Mizrahi had died, and his killing has deepened concern in Montreal’s Jewish community, which has already faced a string of threats and attacks in recent months.

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The shooting landed amid broader pressure on Montreal officials to answer questions about public safety and gun violence. Quebec’s premier was described as deeply shocked, while the death of a police officer pushed the case beyond a local homicide and into a wider debate over how quickly police can intervene when a gun call turns into an active, fast-moving attack. With one officer dead, another wounded, a civilian killed and investigators still working through motive, the case now stands as one of the city’s most serious public-safety episodes of the year.