Police probe ex-Tory minister Ann Widdecombe's death, England faces Norway preview

Ann Widdecombe's death drove the papers after police arrested a 26-year-old man, while England's Norway clash was framed as a storm-hit semifinal test.

Police arrested a 26-year-old white British man after Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her Dartmoor bungalow on Thursday, pushing the 78-year-old former Conservative minister's death to the top of Saturday's papers. The case is not being treated as terror-related, and counter-terrorism officers have ruled out a political motive.

The treatment of the story ranged from straight murder inquiry to the kind of splash detail that can dominate a front page. One tabloid said Widdecombe's body was found in a pool of blood and that a gardener discovered her after she failed to turn up for a TV appearance, while other coverage stuck closer to the police response and the arrest itself.

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Political reaction was immediate. Keir Starmer urged people to rise above political differences, Nigel Farage said he was deeply upset and warned that politics had become more dangerous, and Kemi Badenoch said, "My heart is breaking for Widdecombe's family." Widdecombe had long since moved beyond ministerial politics into the wider public eye, including her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

The same front pages also turned to football, with England's meeting with Norway being sold as a World Cup semifinal-style showdown. The Sun played on Norway's Viking image with a "Viking Row" reference, while Sky News said thunderstorms could disrupt the clash, adding a weather risk to a match already framed as a major test.

Source: irishtimes.com

The Football Association's official England men's senior team page carried fixture, results and match updates as the team prepared for the game. Together, the day's coverage mixed a murder inquiry, political reaction and a storm-threatened football preview into one crowded national news cycle.