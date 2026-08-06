Police probe foul play after three family members vanish in Arizona

Police said a welfare check in Litchfield Park turned up signs of foul play, and three family members, a husband, wife and adult son, were reported missing.

Avondale police were investigating the disappearance of a husband, wife and their adult son after a welfare check at a Litchfield Park home turned up signs of foul play and no one inside. The case began on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after family members asked officers to check on the residents at a house near Litchfield Road and Indian School Road.

Investigators entered the home with help from another family member and found indications that a crime may have occurred, police said. No one was found inside. Reports placed the residence in Litchfield Park, and local coverage described the disappearance as suspicious as word spread through the neighborhood.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported the investigation on Aug. 5, while ABC15 Arizona and 12 News also aired updates on Aug. 6 describing the missing people as a mother, father and son. KTAR said the search involved a welfare check at an Avondale home and that officers found signs of foul play. The family connection, the location and the early discovery inside the house have made the case stand out from a routine missing-person report.

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Journalist Stephanie Duprey said on social media that Avondale police were not releasing additional information at that time. That left unanswered how long the three relatives had been gone before the welfare check, what officers saw inside the home and whether investigators had identified any suspects or vehicles linked to the disappearance.

The missing adults were described in reports as a married couple and their adult son. With a home searched, no occupants found and police publicly flagging signs of foul play, the investigation centered on what happened at the Litchfield Park residence before relatives called for help.