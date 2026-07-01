Police: Ravens star Calais Campbell’s brother suspected in mother’s killing

Police found Nateal Campbell dead during a welfare check at the family’s Buckhead townhome and booked Calais Campbell’s brother on murder charges.

Atlanta police found Nateal Campbell dead inside the Campbell family’s Buckhead townhome after a welfare check at the Roswell Road address and detained a man who had barricaded himself inside. Investigators later identified the victim as Nateal Campbell, 71, the mother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell.

Police charged Ciarre Campbell, Calais Campbell’s brother, with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime. Arrest warrants say Nateal Campbell’s throat was cut, and police found Ciarre Campbell in possession of a knife. An attorney for Ciarre Campbell said his client was innocent.

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The call that brought officers to the home came from a concerned family member. Atlanta police also had been called to the same Roswell Road address in April over a possible arson incident, and investigators continued to sort through possible mental health issues involving an individual.

The Campbell family was devastated by the loss of its “matriarch” and asked for privacy as the investigation moved forward. The family also took comfort in believing Nateal Campbell was reunited with her late husband, Chuck.

Source: ajc.com

Calais Campbell, an 18-year NFL veteran and six-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 19th season after signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Ravens in April. He has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. The Ravens were deeply saddened and extended condolences and support to the family. The former and current teams have asked for privacy while police continue to investigate the killing and the events that led to it.