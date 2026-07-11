Police release bodycam of Murdoch's final silence in Falconio case

Police have released bodycam of Bradley Murdoch’s final interrogation, a reminder that Peter Falconio’s remains still have not been found 25 years on.

Northern Territory Police Force has released never-before-seen body-worn camera footage of one of the last attempts to make Bradley Murdoch reveal where Peter Falconio’s body was hidden. The video, released on 10 July 2026 ahead of the 25th anniversary of Falconio’s disappearance on 14 July 2001, shows officers questioning Murdoch at Alice Springs Correctional Centre on 25 June 2025, less than three weeks before he died.

In the clip, Murdoch repeatedly says he “knows nothing” and refuses to watch a video message recorded by Falconio’s parents, Luciano Falconio and Joan Falconio, with help from Manchester police in the United Kingdom. Police used the recording to try to recover the remains of the 28-year-old British backpacker, whose body has never been found.

In March 2026, police made two separate attempts in Murdoch’s final weeks to get him to disclose the location. On the first visit, he refused to watch the parents’ message. On the second, in palliative care, he yelled at officers to get out. Murdoch died in July 2025 in the palliative care unit at Alice Springs Hospital, aged 67, from stage-four cancer, after serving 22 years of a life sentence imposed in 2005.

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Murdoch was sentenced to life with a non-parole period of 28 years for murdering Falconio and attempting to kidnap and assault Joanne Lees after the attack near Barrow Creek, about 10 kilometres north of the town on the Stuart Highway. Falconio was last seen alive on 14 July 2001. The unresolved absence of his body remains central to the case, and Northern Territory Police say a reward of up to $500,000 is still available for information that leads to its discovery.