Police respond to Perez Hilton Miami home after alarming livestream

A TikTok livestream showing Perez Hilton appearing to harm himself brought multiple calls to Miami police. Deputies visited his home, spoke with family, and de-escalated the scene.

Miami authorities responded to Perez Hilton’s home after a TikTok livestream showed the celebrity blogger appearing to harm himself, and the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office said it received “multiple calls” about the video. Deputies went to the Miami residence, spoke with family members who were on site, and then tactically disengaged rather than force an immediate intervention.

Several accounts said Hilton was later taken to a hospital or loaded into an ambulance after the incident. One later account said he was safely recovered, while another said his TikTok account was suspended after the livestream.

Hilton, whose legal name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was described as 48 years old in one report. The episode landed against a backdrop of health problems he has discussed publicly. In March 2026, Hilton said he had spent 21 days in the hospital after developing sepsis tied to taking medication without food. He also posted a YouTube update on Oct. 27, 2024, titled “I’m Still Struggling, BUT...” in which he addressed his health and mental health.

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The response in Miami followed the pattern sheriff’s officials say they use in mental health crisis calls, where de-escalation comes before confrontation. Deputies met with Hilton’s family at the house and backed away once the immediate risk was being managed, a sequence that showed how much these incidents depend on rapid coordination between bystanders, law enforcement and the platform carrying the live video.

The case also underscores how public crisis unfolds now. A livestream can draw emergency calls within moments, but the platform response, police response and medical response do not always arrive in the same order. In Hilton’s case, the broadcast moved quickly from a social feed to a house call, then to hospital care, with the outcome shaped by family presence, deputy judgment and a platform decision that one account said included a suspension.