Police say Ann Widdecombe death not linked to politics, no wider threat

Police say Ann Widdecombe’s death was not politically motivated, and investigators are not looking for anyone else after a murder arrest in Rotherham.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Ann Widdecombe’s death was not being treated as politically motivated and that investigators were not looking for anyone else in connection with it. Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said there was no information to suggest the attack was terrorism-related and no current threat to the wider public.

The development followed the arrest of a 28-year-old white British man in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, shortly after 9pm BST on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Counter Terrorism Police North East and South Yorkshire Police detained him on behalf of Devon and Cornwall Police on suspicion of murder.

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Widdecombe, 78, was found with serious injuries at her home in Haytor, on Dartmoor in Devon, on Thursday, July 10, 2026. Her death drew immediate political attention because she remained a high-profile public figure long after leaving Westminster.

She served as the Conservative MP for Maidstone and The Weald from May 1, 1997, until she left the House of Commons on May 6, 2010. After leaving Parliament, Widdecombe became associated with the Brexit Party and Reform UK, and she had remained publicly active in 2026 through Reform UK events and appearances.

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That visibility helped fuel early speculation about motive, but police have so far drawn a clear line between the killing and politics. The force’s statement leaves the investigation focused on the arrested suspect and the circumstances of the attack, rather than on any wider campaign or threat.