Police say rival groups sparked Toledo festival shooting, 12 wounded

Gunfire at Toledo’s Old West End Festival wounded 12 as police said two shooters exchanged fire near Delaware and Glenwood avenues. All victims were stable by Sunday afternoon.

Police say a dispute between two rival groups turned the Old West End Festival in Toledo into a daytime shooting scene, leaving 12 people wounded as crowds scattered for cover near Delaware and Glenwood avenues. Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said officers responded at about 5:37 p.m. Saturday and that at least two shooters appeared to be firing at each other in the middle of the festival area.

The violence struck the 53rd annual Old West End Festival, a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic Old West End neighborhood that draws visitors with live music, food vendors, house tours, shopping and a parade. The district, known for its Victorian homes and dense summer crowds, had a large police presence, and city cameras were feeding into Toledo’s real-time crime center when the shots were fired.

Police said the wounded ranged in age from 14 to 61. Two victims were initially reported in critical condition, but by Sunday afternoon all 12 were in stable condition and expected to survive. No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and investigators were reviewing footage from the area while pursuing multiple leads.

Authorities urged festivalgoers to come forward with photos or videos that might help identify the shooters or track how the confrontation unfolded. The attack raised immediate questions about how a dispute between armed groups could break out inside a heavily monitored public gathering and still endanger bystanders who had no connection to the conflict.

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Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates said “justice will be swift and strong,” adding that the violence felt personal because it happened in her home community. Festival organizers canceled the remainder of the event on Sunday, ending the celebration a day early as police continued to work the scene.

The shooting adds to the broader public-safety challenge facing large neighborhood festivals nationwide, where open streets, mixed crowds and fast-moving disputes can overwhelm even visible security measures. In Toledo, the focus now is on identifying the shooters, protecting witnesses and determining how a community event meant to showcase a historic district became the site of a mass shooting in broad daylight.