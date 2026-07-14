Police say suspects hid Daniel Erving's phone, clothes after drowning

Police say two teens hid Daniel Erving’s phone and clothes after he drowned at Lake Ray Hubbard, deepening questions over what happened before his body was found.

Dallas police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Roper on July 9 and charged him with tampering with physical evidence after investigators allege he and a juvenile concealed Daniel Erving’s cellphone and clothing following the 18-year-old’s death at Lake Ray Hubbard. Police also charged the juvenile with tampering with evidence.

Investigators allege that Erving, Roper and the juvenile had been swimming and fishing near the railroad bridge in the 6300 block of Miller Road near Rowlett when Erving drowned on April 13. The two teens fled afterward, tossed Erving’s clothing into a tree line or brush, and the juvenile threw Erving’s cellphone from Roper’s vehicle while they were driving away. Roper is accused of deleting all text messages and phone calls between himself and Erving during a voluntary interview on April 20, telling police he panicked and did not want to get into trouble.

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Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas police responded on April 17 to a report of a body floating in Lake Ray Hubbard near Marina Vista in Rowlett. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the body as Erving and ruled the death a drowning. Erving’s clothes and cellphone were later recovered.

Source: foxtv.com

The Erving family has lost confidence in the initial police investigation and is demanding murder charges and an independent investigation. Family attorney Sean Daredia said the family wants police and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office to follow the facts wherever they lead, including possible homicide charges if the evidence supports them.

Photo by Connor Scott McManus

Erving was an honor roll student and a member of his high school swim team, while the family said he was a strong, healthy young athlete. The family also criticized the three-month gap between the April death and the July arrests, saying the delay left them searching for answers while key evidence was being discarded and deleted.