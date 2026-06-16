Police search for missing Lexington woman last seen near Planet Fitness

Police are searching Lexington for 39-year-old Elena Katherine Moore, last seen leaving a Planet Fitness and walking toward wooded land behind Lowe’s.

Police in Lexington, South Carolina, are searching for Elena Katherine Moore, 39, after she was last seen leaving a Planet Fitness on Whiteford Way and walking toward the wooded area behind Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. Investigators said Moore signed in at the gym at 560 Whiteford Way at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, June 11, and was reported missing Friday, June 12.

Moore is described as a white female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was wearing an olive-green zip-up hoodie and black athletic pants when she was last seen. Investigators also said there is no known vehicle associated with Moore and it is unknown whether she had her cellular phone with her.

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Lexington police first deployed a drone and carried out a preliminary search after Moore was reported missing. On Monday, June 15, officers returned with a more extensive search of wooded areas along Caughman Farm Lane behind the Lowe’s and Planet Fitness, with help from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Lexington County Fire Services, Lexington County Emergency Medical Services, Lexington County Communications, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Police said the search found no trace of Moore and was not a recovery operation.

Chief Terrence Green has asked the public for help as the search continues. Police also said earlier reports that Moore had been found were false and apologized for the confusion. Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Santoro at 803-358-7271 or asantoro@lexsc.gov. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or 888-274-6372.