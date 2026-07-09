Police seek suspect after Bedfordshire triple murder, believed fled UK

Police searched for Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma after three bodies were found in Great Denham. Officers were first called after the family had not been seen for several days.

Police are searching for Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, after the bodies of his wife and two daughters were found at a house on Carnoustie Drive in Great Denham, near Bedford. Bedfordshire Police identified the dead as Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, and the couple’s daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.

The force said officers were first called on Monday, 6 July 2026, after concerns were raised that the mother and children had not been seen for several days. Officers then forced entry into the property and discovered the three bodies, triggering a murder investigation the next day through the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Detectives released a CCTV image of Tshuma on 8 July 2026 and said he was believed to have left the UK from Heathrow Airport on Saturday, 4 July 2026. Police believe he travelled to Zimbabwe. The case has moved quickly from a welfare concern into an international manhunt, with investigators trying to piece together what happened in the days before the family was found dead and whether more could have been done once they were out of contact.

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Bedfordshire Police said there was no wider risk to the public because Tshuma was known to all three victims. Even so, uniformed officers were increased in Great Denham to provide reassurance while specialist teams were deployed in support of the investigation. The response reflects the sensitivity of domestic killings, where the key questions are often not only who is responsible, but when alarms were first raised and how quickly authorities were able to act.

Flowers were left outside the family home as neighbours and passersby reacted to the deaths. The sight of tributes at Carnoustie Drive has become the visible sign of a case that has shaken the Bedford area, while detectives continue to focus on the timeline between the family last being seen, the first call to police on 6 July, and Tshuma’s apparent departure from Heathrow two days earlier.