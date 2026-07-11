Police shoot man after crossbow threat in Newport

Police shot a 21-year-old Newport man after a late-night crossbow threat on St Edward Street. He was treated at the scene and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Gwent Police officers shot a 21-year-old Newport man after responding to reports of threatening behaviour at an address on St Edward Street, Newport, at about 11.55pm on Friday 10 July 2026. The man was seen with a weapon believed to be a crossbow, and specially-trained firearms officers were sent to the scene.

The man was hit by a police-issued firearm and received first aid where he fell before being taken to hospital. He remains in a stable condition. Gwent Police has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and an assessment is under way.

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The incident raises the central question that follows any armed response: how quickly the threat appeared to escalate and whether officers believed there was an immediate danger to life. In fast-moving situations like this, police on the ground must decide in seconds whether to contain the area, issue commands, wait for a clearer picture or use armed force to stop a suspect. The fact that firearms officers were deployed indicates the call was treated as more than a routine disturbance from the outset.

What will matter now is the evidence that reconstructs those final moments. Body-worn video, radio communications and witness accounts from people near St Edward Street, including around The Box Guest House on Spring Lane off Stow Hill where a large police presence was reported, are likely to be central to any review. That material should clarify how visible the crossbow threat was, how close officers were to the man, and whether there were other options available before the shot was fired.

mattbuck (category) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Gwent Police has also pointed to Crimestoppers as an anonymous way for people with information to come forward. The Newport shooting follows another crossbow-related police response in the city in March 2025, when armed officers were called after a report of a man carrying a crossbow.