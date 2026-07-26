Poll: Most Americans say Iran conflict has gone too far

Six in 10 adults said U.S. military actions against Iran had gone too far. Republicans were much more likely than Democrats to favor keeping pressure on Tehran.

Six in 10 adults said the recent U.S. military actions against Iran had gone too far in an AP-NORC poll released March 25, 2026, as the conflict had already been underway for weeks. About two-thirds said it was important for the United States to prevent fuel prices from rising or to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Far fewer prioritized changing Iran’s government or preventing Iran from threatening Israel.

That ranking exposed the expectations gap now shaping public opinion. Republicans and those who lean Republican were much more likely than Democrats to say Washington should keep pressing Iran until it won more concessions, while many GOP voters still backed President Donald Trump’s approach even as broader approval remained low.

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The divide was not just about whether to act, but about how long Americans were prepared to stay engaged. A Pew Research Center analysis released the same day found a wide partisan gap in expectations for how long the conflict would last, with Americans broadly disapproving of U.S. military action in Iran.

The poll also showed that the public was less interested in open-ended goals than in limits and containment. Keeping fuel costs from rising and blocking Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon drew far more support than remaking Iran’s government, a sign that many Americans wanted a narrower mission than the one some hawks have described in Washington.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The anxiety over a widening conflict was already visible months earlier. On October 30, 2024, AP-NORC found that half of registered voters were worried the Middle East conflict could escalate into a broader war, and 42% feared the United States could be pulled into one. That earlier warning has sharpened into a broader skepticism about a long campaign, especially as Republicans and Democrats now read the stakes very differently.