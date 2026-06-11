Poll shows deep skepticism over Trump administration's Epstein accountability efforts

Only 10% said Trump’s team had helped hold Epstein-linked people accountable, a sign of deep distrust that cut across party lines and faith in government.

A new poll captured something larger than outrage over Jeffrey Epstein: a broad collapse in confidence that powerful people are ever made to answer for their conduct. Just 10% of Americans said the Trump administration had helped efforts to hold people connected to Epstein accountable, and only 21% of Republicans agreed, underscoring how little faith voters placed in elite oversight even among the president’s own party.

The survey found that only one in five Americans believed Epstein’s alleged clients had been held accountable. That skepticism reached well beyond partisan loyalties. Eighty-four percent of respondents said the Epstein files showed that powerful people in America are rarely held accountable, including similar shares of Republicans, Democrats and independents. About three-quarters of Americans also said they believed the federal government was probably still hiding information about Epstein’s alleged clients.

The findings landed as congressional investigators continued examining Epstein-related records and as Bill Gates gave private testimony before the House Oversight Committee about his own links to Epstein. The timing kept the issue in the political spotlight, especially after the January release of millions of Justice Department investigation files renewed attention by naming or showing photographs of dozens of prominent figures in business and government, including Trump.

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Several corporate executives later stepped down after appearing in the files, but none were charged with crimes. That helped sharpen the public sense that visibility alone was not enough to produce accountability. For many Americans, the broader message was not about one case or one administration but about a system that appears to protect insiders more reliably than victims.

The poll also showed why Epstein continues to dog Trump personally. He had long fueled speculation about Epstein before returning to office, and now faces criticism for not fully disclosing what the government knows. The issue has become a test of whether a president who campaigned on exposing hidden power can persuade skeptical voters that his administration is willing to disclose information when it implicates people close to the political and economic elite.

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That distrust has implications beyond the scandal itself. With the 2026 political environment approaching, the poll suggested that doubts about the justice system and political transparency are not confined to one party or one news cycle. Instead, they reflect a deeper belief that accountability is selective, and that in Washington, the powerful still know how to keep the truth out of reach.