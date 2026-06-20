Pollen Street Capital to buy Finastra's core banking software business

Pollen Street is taking over a core-banking platform used by more than 150 customers, a sign banks may see continuity, not upheaval, if ownership changes hands.

For banks that run account, deposit, payments, lending and treasury operations on Finastra’s Universal Banking software, the key question is not just who owns the code next. It is whether product investment, client support and release schedules stay steady while the asset moves to Pollen Street Capital, a UK-based private equity firm that said the business will keep operating as a standalone unit under its existing management team.

The transaction, announced on June 19, 2026, covers Finastra’s global core banking software business, and the companies did not disclose terms. Finastra says Universal Banking serves more than 150 customers in more than 100 countries, including global and regional financial institutions, digital banks, Islamic banks and building societies. That reach gives the platform a wide installed base and a sticky customer profile, the kind of recurring software franchise private equity firms often prize when they are looking for durable revenue and room to add more services.

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Pollen Street said the acquisition fits its strategy of backing specialist financial-services and technology businesses with deep customer relationships and opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth. In practical terms, that approach can appeal to banks that want ownership stability without a forced overhaul of the systems they depend on every day. For core-banking customers, the best-case outcome is often a new sponsor with capital to invest, but without the disruption that can come from a rushed integration or a wholesale product reset.

The sale also adds to Finastra’s wider reshaping. On June 3, 2026, the company disclosed that CORA Group had acquired its Phoenix Core Banking System, Malauzai Digital Banking and Fusion Analytics businesses. Finastra was formed in 2017, when Vista Equity Partners took Canadian payments company D+H private in a C$4.8 billion deal and merged it with Misys, creating one of the larger independent names in banking software. Since then, Finastra has been pruning assets, including the Treasury and Capital Markets division it agreed to sell to Apax Partners in 2025.

Photo by Brett Sayles

The appeal of Universal Banking is clear from the numbers. The business generated about $1.7 billion in revenue and roughly $500 million in EBITDA, underscoring why buyers kept circling a unit embedded in the plumbing of global finance. Finastra chief executive Chris Walters said Universal Banking has talented people, proven products and deep customer relationships, and under Pollen Street it would have dedicated focus and investment to build on that strength. That is the logic behind the deal: private equity is not just buying software, it is buying a core utility for banks at a time when financial infrastructure is consolidating again.