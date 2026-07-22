Polymarket to challenge France’s block in legal fight over prediction markets

Polymarket will fight France’s block after regulators cut off access over gambling-loss concerns, turning the platform into a Europe-wide test case.

Polymarket said it will challenge France’s block of its website, escalating a fight over whether prediction markets are gambling venues, financial speculation or information services. France’s gambling regulator, the National Gambling Authority, or ANJ, ordered internet service providers to block access to the betting website on July 16.

The dispute centers on Polymarket’s event-based trading markets, where users buy and sell positions tied to outcomes such as elections, policy decisions and major public events. French authorities said the site could expose users to significant gambling losses, and they also raised concerns about illegal advertising and rising visits from French users.

French reporting described the move as a complete block on access in French territory, and other coverage said financial transactions to Polymarket were also restricted. That combination matters because it shows how quickly a national regulator can move from supervision to shutdown when a cross-border platform sits outside familiar categories.

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The case has become sharper because French scrutiny reportedly intensified after a French trader made large bets on Donald Trump winning the 2024 US presidential election. That episode fed the argument that prediction markets can look less like neutral information tools and more like highly leveraged bets on politics, especially when trading volumes rise around major elections.

For Polymarket, the legal challenge will test whether France can wall off a platform that operates online and attracts users well beyond its home market. If the block stands, it could push the company and similar U.S.-linked crypto platforms to tighten access rules, adjust marketing in Europe or seek country-by-country approvals. If Polymarket prevails, it would strengthen the case that prediction markets deserve treatment distinct from traditional gambling.

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The broader stakes reach beyond one website in Paris. Europe is still split on how to classify these markets, and the French action shows how national regulators are using internet enforcement and payment restrictions to try to control services that can cross borders instantly. The outcome will shape whether prediction markets are treated as betting, financial speculation or a new kind of market for information.