Pop Mart brings Labubu to bakery tables in Singapore push

Pop Mart turned Labubu into desserts and drinks at its first international bakery in Singapore, pairing 45 toy-inspired items with a retail store at Resorts World Sentosa.

Pop Mart opened its first international bakery in Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa, extending Labubu and its other collectible characters from blind-box toys into food and café-style spending. The Beijing-based company has built the new venue as a two-storey space, with a retail store on the first floor and Pop Bakery above it, placing the brand in one of Singapore’s busiest leisure districts near Universal Studios Singapore.

The menu gives that strategy a concrete shape. It includes 45 toy-inspired pastries and beverages, turning characters such as Labubu, Molly, Pucky and Twinkle Twinkle into edible products designed to be photographed, shared and bought alongside merchandise. Among the items highlighted are black sesame Labubu popsicles and double cheesecake Molly desserts, a format that pushes Pop Mart’s characters beyond the shelf and into repeat visits built around snacks, drinks and themed retail.

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That move fits a broader shift in character licensing. Pop Mart’s core business is collectible blind-box toys, but the bakery adds a different kind of revenue engine: one that depends on foot traffic, impulse purchases and recurring visits rather than one-off toy drops. The appeal is straightforward. A bakery can turn a familiar character into a place-based experience, giving fans something they can eat and post online while keeping them inside Pop Mart’s branded universe for longer than a toy purchase alone.

The Singapore opening also gives Pop Mart a test case in a high-visibility market. Resorts World Sentosa draws tourists and local visitors, which should help the company gauge whether its character IP can travel as a lifestyle format, not just a collectibles brand. If the concept works, it creates room for more than toy sales: pastries, drinks, retail tie-ins and licensing that can be layered across the same characters.

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Pop Mart’s ambitions may not stop there. Some coverage has said the company is considering bakeries in Europe and the United States, as well as dessert shops across Southeast Asia. That points to a bigger commercial bet: that fandom can be converted into a broader consumer ecosystem, with each new format, from toys to cafés to desserts, deepening the brand’s reach and giving customers another reason to spend.