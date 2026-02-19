Pope Leo Warns War Is Eroding International Law

During Ash Wednesday services, Pope Leo expressed deep concern over the decline of international law, linking its erosion to ongoing wars and humanitarian crises.

Pope Leo used the solemn occasion of Ash Wednesday to issue a grave warning about the impact of modern warfare on international law, lamenting that armed conflicts are reducing long-standing legal norms to "ashes." Both PBS and WSLS reported the Pope’s remarks, delivered in Rome on February 18, as he addressed the faithful during one of the Catholic Church’s most significant liturgies.

Pope Leo’s Ash Wednesday Message

Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent for Catholics worldwide, is traditionally a day of repentance and reflection. This year, the liturgy was imbued with a somber tone as Pope Leo chose to focus his homily on the devastation wrought by ongoing wars and the resulting armed conflicts around the globe. According to PBS, the Pope lamented that war is not only destroying lives and communities but is also undermining the very principles of international humanitarian law established to protect civilians and maintain peace.

"Ashes of International Law"

Both PBS and WSLS highlighted the Pope’s evocative language, as he spoke of the “ashes of international law” left behind by modern conflicts. The phrase served a dual purpose—connecting the traditional symbolism of Ash Wednesday with the real-world consequences of war. In his homily, the Pope called attention to the destruction of legal frameworks meant to restrain violence and guarantee justice, suggesting that the disregard for such norms is becoming commonplace on the world stage.

Context: Growing Humanitarian and Legal Concerns

The Pope’s warning comes amid mounting evidence of the toll armed conflicts are exacting on legal systems and humanitarian conditions. Data from the UN OCHA Humanitarian Data Exchange shows a significant increase in civilian casualties, displacement, and humanitarian need in recent years, particularly in regions affected by protracted warfare. Many of these conflicts have raised questions about violations of customary international law, including attacks on civilian infrastructure and lack of protection for non-combatants.

According to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program, the number of active armed conflicts has reached its highest point in decades.

Recent prosecutions before the International Criminal Court highlight ongoing efforts to hold perpetrators accountable, though enforcement remains inconsistent.

The UN OCHA Global Humanitarian Overview 2024 emphasizes rising needs for humanitarian assistance, with millions displaced by war and legal protections increasingly ignored.

Global Response and the Role of the Church

Pope Leo’s remarks reflect broader concerns among international observers that the rules-based order, painstakingly built in the aftermath of past world wars, is under threat. As both PBS and WSLS noted, the Pope used his platform to urge global leaders and citizens to recommit to the fundamental principles that safeguard human dignity and restrain the excesses of war. While not referencing any specific conflict, his message was widely interpreted as a call for renewed attention to the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law.

Looking Forward

The Pope’s Ash Wednesday homily underscores the urgent need for recommitment to legal and ethical norms in international relations, especially as the world faces a growing number of complex and deadly conflicts. For many observers, his lament over the “ashes of international law” serves as a timely reminder of the fragile state of global order and the ongoing struggle to uphold justice in the face of relentless violence.

As the Lenten season begins, Pope Leo’s words are likely to resonate beyond the Catholic community—challenging leaders, policymakers, and ordinary citizens alike to reflect on the cost of war and the importance of preserving the legal foundations of peace.