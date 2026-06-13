Pope Leo flies home on King Felipe VI’s jet after plane failure

A broken papal charter stranded Pope Leo XIV in Tenerife until King Felipe VI sent a Falcon jet. The rescue capped a trip that drew 1.2 million to Mass in Madrid.

A grounded charter jet briefly stalled Pope Leo XIV’s trip home from Spain, but the disruption quickly turned into an example of how high-level travel is kept moving when state and royal networks close ranks. After the pope’s plane developed a technical problem at Tenerife Norte–Ciudad de La Laguna Airport on June 12, King Felipe VI offered the use of a Spanish royal Falcon jet, and Leo returned to Rome aboard the aircraft provided by the king.

The mechanical failure came on the final leg of Leo’s weeklong apostolic journey through Spain, which ran from June 6 to June 12 and included Madrid, Barcelona, Tenerife and other Canary Islands stops. Maintenance crews reportedly tried to revive the aircraft by towing it into the wind, but the effort failed, leaving the larger chartered plane unable to depart. Vatican News said the pope flew back to the Vatican on an aircraft provided by King Felipe after the original plane could not leave Tenerife’s airport.

Photo by K

The incident underscored the practical machinery behind papal travel, where contingency plans must be ready to absorb even rare failures. AP said the episode was the first time in decades that a papal-flight problem was serious enough to require the pope to change planes. For a global figure whose movements are choreographed around security, protocol and timing, a spare aircraft from a head of state was more than a gesture of courtesy. It was a fast diplomatic fix that kept the itinerary intact.

The symbolism mattered as much as the logistics. Leo’s visit had already drawn huge public attention, with local authorities estimating 1.2 million people gathered in Madrid to hear him lead Sunday Mass. In the Canary Islands, he used the trip to press hard on migration and human trafficking, warning about criminal groups that exploit desperate people making dangerous Atlantic crossings. The islands remain a frontline in Europe’s migration debate, where thousands arrive each year and many die trying to reach shore.

Edgar Beltrán / The Pillar via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That is why the final image of the trip carried unusual weight: a pope who had spent the week speaking about movement, danger and human dignity was helped home by a monarch who made room in a royal aircraft. In a single transfer from one jet to another, the Vatican’s public mission and Spain’s state capacity briefly met on the tarmac.